2017 Top 10 local sports moments

Each and every year has its winners and losers.

2017 was no different, here are the top ten local sports moments.

10. The UNCW men’s tennis teams winning the CAA championship. For the Seahawks it was the programs fifth title, and third in five years.

9. The UNCW men’s soccer teams run to the NCAA tournament. The Seahawks started the season with an upset victory over then number one North Carolina. The Seahawks went on to earn an at large bid to the NCAA tournament, and hosting Presbyterian. UNCW beat the Seahawks 1-0 in overtime, before falling to UNC in the second round.

8. The resurgence of former New Hanover football standout Trevon Brown. After missing the 2016 season because of academics, Brown made the most of his junior season at East Carolina. HE caught 60 balls for 1069 yards and 7 touchdowns, all careers highs.

7. The construction of new gymnasiums at both Hoggard and Laney High Schools.

6. Derek Brunson working towards a title shot in the UFC. The Wilmington native lost first fight of 2017 to Anderson Silva, but bounced back with victories over Dan Kelly and Lyoto Machida.

5. Former New Hanover basketball standout Kadeem Allen’s NBA dream coming true. The Boston Celtics drafted the guard out of Arizona in the 2nd round with the 53rd overall pick.

4. High school State Championship, Whiteville baseball, North Brunswick track, New Hanover football all winning titles in 2017.

3. The national rise of Whiteville’s Mackenzie Gore is the 3rd story. The hard throwing lefty was drafted 3rd overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2017 major league baseball draft. If that wasn’t enough, Gore was named the Gatorade national baseball player and athlete of the year.

2. The UNCW men’s basketball team run to the NCAA tournament. The Seahawks tied a school record with 29 wins. The Seahawks also took home the CAA regular season and tournament title, advancing to the NCAA tournament for a second straight season. But Less than 24 hours after losing to Virginia in the NCAA tournament head coach Kevin Keatts left for N.C. State. He was replaced by former Tar Heel assistant C.B. McGrath.

1. The 2017 Wells Fargo Championship coming to Eagle Point. Years in the planning worked out perfect as thousands of golf fans came to the area to see the best golfers in the world.

