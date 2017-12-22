'Faces of Courage' showcases artwork made by the less fortunate

Friday night, art made by some of the area's less fortunate went up for sale. Something most of them never thought would happen.

Sharon Wozniak-Spencer is a local professional artist who has spent the past year and a half helping others discover their artistic talents. However, her focus has been on a specific population, those who are homeless, in transition, or living in poverty.

Friday night her series "Faces of Courage," was shown for the first time at The Foxes Boxes. Wozniak-Spencer began her own work over a year ago, when she began painting portraits of homeless individuals in the area.

"The biggest thing I had wanted to do I had done a lot of research on a lot of other artists, and I wanted to create a series that showed dignity and hope," she said. "A lot of time you'll see a lot of artists when they create artwork about people in need they like to use a point that's kind of taking advantage of them,painting them slumped over or digging through the trash. That's not how people should be seen ever."

She began her journey giving free art lessons by the river, and she is currently an artist-in-residency at The Hope Center homeless shelter. She works to help the less fortunate by helping to give them supplies, teaching them techniques, and most importantly giving them a sense of purpose.

The artwork will be for sale at the Foxes Boxes through January.

One-hundred percent of the sales will go directly back to the artist in need.

