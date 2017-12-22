Third-grade girl hands out 100 stockings for the homeless

Vyvienne has worked for weeks collecting and preparing the stockings. (SOURCE: WECT)

8-year-old Vyvienne Lydon with her team of helpers handed out 100 stockings filled with snacks, rain ponchos, blankets and other essentials to homeless people on Friday morning at the Welcome Center in Downtown Wilmington.

Vyvienne has worked for weeks collecting and preparing the stockings.

"I would tell like everybody to like at least make food or like give the homeless something, or caring, because they don't have a home and they deserve something nice,” said Vyvienne.

The idea came from a previous Christmas where Vyvienne also handed out gifts.

“Me and my friend my brother and sister - we passed out stockings back in Boston where I used to live. And then I wanted to do it again here and continue it every single year,” she said.

The girl and her family plan to continue the tradition next year.

