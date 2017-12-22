Mom with color blindness moved to tears seeing her son in full color

When Swanson put the glasses on for the first time, she was overwhelmed with emotion at the new shades of color she could now see. Her boyfriend recorded that moment on his cell phone. (SOURCE: WECT)

Brooke Swanson and her 8-year-old son Noah see the world in a similar light: They were both born with a form of color blindness.

“I have more trouble with greens than with reds,” said Swanson. “I see color, but it’s my own version of colors. It’s certainly not what everyone else sees.”

Color blindness, also called color vision deficiency, is a visual condition where a person cannot see certain colors due to a problem with their cone cells, which are cells in the eye that perceive color.

There are three main types of color blindness: Red-green color vision defect, blue-yellow color vision defect, and a complete absence of color vision.

Swanson received an early Christmas present on Dec. 10 from her boyfriend: a pair of Enchroma glasses, which promise to “alleviate red-green color blindness, enhancing colors without the compromise of color accuracy,” according to their website.

The glasses work by altering the light wave passing through their lens so the eye’s faulty cone photoreceptor can perceive greens and reds more accurately.

When Swanson put the glasses on for the first time, she was overwhelmed with emotion at the new shades of color she could now see. Her boyfriend recorded that moment on his cell phone.

“I never realized how flat my world had been,” said Swanson. “Everything is just so much more saturated, even with the colors that I did see.”

Swanson was moved to tears wearing the glasses for the first time and looking at a photo of her son. “The closest that’s ever felt like that was seeing him the moment he was born,” said Swanson.

Swanson said she was able to see Noah’s vivid blue eyes, face full of freckles, and streaks of blond hair. “He’s a beautiful boy,” she said.

“She had such a fabulous experience, so for people with her type of red green color deficiency, I probably will be recommending them now,” said Dr. Rasika Whitesell, Swanson’s optometrist. “I will tell people that it doesn’t work 100 percent for everybody. They might not have a similar reaction to hers, but it’s worth a try.”

“I was nervous because it might not work,” said Swanson. “But at the same time I was nervous because if they did, I knew everything may change.”

Now, Swanson says she carries the glasses everywhere she goes and can't help but look at familiar objects through a new lens.

Most people with color blindness are born with the condition, because it is genetic and passed down through families.

About 8 percent of men and 0.5 percent of women with Northern European ancestry have red-green color deficiency, the most common form.

