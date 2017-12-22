Hemp Farmacy talks new FDA warnings and regulation

The Hemp Farmacy in Wilmington is known for carrying products made with CBD, or cannabidiol, a compound found in hemp and medical marijuana. Customers are greeted at the door with a sign: "CBD is not FDA regulated. We are not doctors, We can't recommend."

“Here in our dispensary we do not want to, if a cancer patient comes in, give them hope that CBD is the cure for cancer," said Justin Hamilton, the president of Hempleton Investment Group. "We are here more about where it comes from, that it is grown here legally in the state of North Carolina, and that it may help with some symptoms associated with different ailments.”

Hamilton said a recent announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns against health fraud. In a statement, the agency said they sent warning letters to companies that did claim to cure illnesses without any real evidence.

“The most recent regulation changes are more focused on what is said behind the counters and to patients. They do not want us to say that hemp can cure cancer, can cure any disease because it has not been through FDA regulation trials to say it’s been proven for that,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said that in a growing industry, businesses need to be ready to adapt and be cautious with their marketing practices.

“This is a very tough business to operate in, being that it’s a new industry. Rules are changing all the time, it’s very important for companies like ours as foundation companies in North Carolina to be able and ready to change with these rules,” he said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced earlier this week that it plans to crack down on certain homeopathic remedies. In a statement the agency said they will target unapproved drug products that could pose a potential risk, and products geared toward vulnerable populations, like children.

"We respect that some individuals want to use alternative treatments, but the FDA has a responsibility to protect the public from products that may not deliver any benefit and have the potential to cause harm," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

