UNC tops Kiplinger list of best value in public universities

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tops a list of best values in public universities and N.C. State University also made the top 10.

Kiplinger's Personal Finance ranked the flagship UNC campus as its No. 1 list of affordable public universities because of its combination of financial aid and strong academics. The school has topped the list 17 times. The publication noted that the average student who qualifies for financial aid saves about two-thirds of the normal $17,000 in-state tuition.

N.C. State University also climbed a number of spots to reach the No. 9 ranking in Kiplinger's public university list.

In separate lists by Kiplinger, Duke University ranked as the third-best value in private universities, while Davidson College ranked as the top value in liberal arts colleges.

