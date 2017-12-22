NC to test drinking supplies for chemicals emerging as risks

North Carolina environmental regulators will start testing major supplies of drinking water to learn whether people are ingesting industrial chemicals the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has spotlighted for more study. (Source: WECT)

State Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Jamie Kritzer said Friday monitoring could start next month for around two dozen chemicals that the federal agency classifies as "emerging contaminants" needing more study.

The testing is an outgrowth of concerns that a chemical called GenX used to make Teflon and other coatings was in Wilmington's chief water supply.

Kritzer says the broader testing to Norman, Falls and Jordan lakes and the Yadkin and Catawba rivers will focus on polyflorinated chemicals similar to GenX. Such compounds are suspected, but not proven, as posing an increased cancer risk in humans.

