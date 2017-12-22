McComas resigns from NC Board of Transportation

Danny McComas stepped down from his position as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation Friday, less than a year after starting in the job.

McComas submitted the letter of resignation to Governor Roy Cooper Friday, saying that it would take place immediately. No reason was given.

The resignation comes days after a story from WUNC public radio that included allegations of dragging a lobbyist by her ponytail in 2003. McComas told the radio station that he did not remember that incident and that it would have been out of character.

"Governor Cooper received Mr. McComas’ resignation and believes stepping down was the appropriate thing to do," Ford Porter, Governor Cooper's spokesperson, said in response to a question on whether the resignation was tied to the recent report.

McComas served in the General Assembly as a representative from Wilmington from 1994 to 2012. He also previously served as chairman of the State Ports Authority.

