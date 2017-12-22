Open house meetings set for Pender Co.'s land use plan update

Pender County's planning staff will hold a series of drop-in open house meetings to discuss Pender 2.0, the county's Comprehensive Land Use Plan update.

County officials say the meetings are informal and are "meant to provide an overview of the input received from the public input surveys, community meetings, and stakeholder interviews. The Open House Meetings will allow participants to view the top public input priorities, as well as a chance to review and provide comment on the draft Future Land Use map."

An open house meeting will be held at the Pender County Library in Burgaw on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. Another meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pender County Annex Auditorium in Hampstead.

Planning staff and board members will be at the county library in Burgaw on Jan. 16 and the library in Hampstead on Jan. 17 to provide the public a more one-on-one opportunity to review the draft plan and answer questions. The session will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for the public to review the results of their input and how it has been incorporated into the plan," said Kyle M. Breuer, planning and community development director. "From the beginning of the plan update process, public input has been an integral part of creating a plan that serves the needs of Pender County. The overall involvement in the planning process has been encouraging to see. By providing these final open house meetings, we hope to reach out to gather additional public input on the product that has been created to manage the future growth and development of Pender County."

The draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan is available here or by calling the planning office at 910-259-1202.

