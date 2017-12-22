WPD looking for missing teen - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Cyncyre Jah'Quese Feggins (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to a tweet from the WPD, Cyncyre Jah'Quese Feggins, 14, was last seen riding a bicycle near Greenfield Street on Wednesday.

He is approximately 5'7 and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609. or use Text A Tip.

