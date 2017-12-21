NCDOT awards $95 million contract for Military Cutoff extension

The NC Department of Transportation has awarded a $95 million contract to extend Military Cutoff Road to US 17 in Wilmington.

The contract, awarded to Balfour Infrastructure Inc. of Wilmington, includes extending Military Cutoff Road by four miles from Market Street to US 17, according to NCDOT officials. The project includes grading, paving, drainage improvements, sound walls, bridges and culverts north of Market Street.

The contractor will also build interchanges where the road now meets Market Street and at the new intersection at US 17.

To accommodate the new interchange, Market Street will be widened between Gordon Road and Middle Sound Loop Road, officials said. The improvements to Market Street include an updated drainage system, a concrete median to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow, upgraded drainage to remove water from the road and new on and off ramps.

As part of the pre-construction phase, officials began relocating utility lines on Market Street in the summer of 2017.

Construction on the extension is scheduled to begin as soon as Jan. 2018, and is expected to be completed by spring 2022. Some lane closures will be needed but no detours are proposed at this time.

