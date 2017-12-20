Nearly 250,000 children at risk of losing health insurance in NC

By early 2018, nearly 250,000 children could be without health insurance in North Carolina. This could be the difference between life and death for many children, and time is running out.

Congress has not reauthorized funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), a state administered program that uses federal money to provide health insurance for kids who would otherwise not have it. Since 2009, CHIP has had bipartisan support, but has yet to be passed this year.

"This is what's so confusing to us as pediatricians. CHIP has never been a political football," Wilmington pediatrician David Hill said. "Republicans, Democrats, independents, everyone has always agreed since 2009 that keeping our children healthy is important for our society. It's really frustrating and confusing to see any sort of argument or delay in getting this done."

If Congress cannot come to an agreement before the holiday break, two million children in the US could lose their insurance as early as January. Funding for North Carolina's version of CHIP, the North Carolina Health Choice Program, is expected to be gone between February and March 2018.

"If the CHIP funding doesn't work out, we're going to have children who can't see their doctor, who run out of asthma medication, heart medicines, medications for mental illness," Hill said. "These are kids who rely for their health and well being on this program, and I don't even want to imagine what it's going to look like for these kids if this funding doesn't work out."

CHIP also covers life-saving procedures for many children, including surgeries and cancer treatments.

"We really are talking children's lives," Hill said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, CHIP funding in the state averages around 221,000 enrollees. For families who qualify, funding is free or adjusted based on parents' income, with an average monthly cost of $176 per member.

In total, North Carolina CHIP funding costs $469 million. North Carolina pays $1.4 million of that with federal dollars covering the other $467.6 million.

"These are working families. These are not destitute families, but they're not making enough money to afford health insurance on the private market," Hill said. "Without CHIP, over a quarter of a million North Carolina families could lose health insurance for their children."

Hill said people across the state can make a call to legislators to urge them to pass funding.

"I have had children who have had health problems and they've been terrifying and scary," he said. "And at least I've known that I have insurance, I can pay the bills, I can get them what they need. I can't imagine the stress that's facing these parents at the holiday season right now who are worried that the next thing that happens to their child might bankrupt them."

