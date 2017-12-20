Chadbourn man killed in South Carolina shooting

A Chadbourn man was shot and killed Wednesday in Loris, SC.

According to a Facebook post from the Horry County Police Department, Bryan D. Marlowe was shot in the early morning hours on Redenbo Drive in Loris.

The incident report said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Redenbo Drive and Cedar Branch Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police found a man laying on the ground on Redenbo Drive. EMS arrived minutes later and confirmed the male subject to be deceased.

Anyone with information should call Horry County police at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.