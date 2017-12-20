Wallace-Rose Hill running back Javonte Williams signs with North Carolina

Wallace-Rose Hill running back Javonte Williams has always had one dream: to play football for the University of North Carolina.



On Wednesday, his dream started coming true when he signed a letter of intent to play for the Tar Heels.

Williams’ road to Chapel Hill wasn’t easy. Despite racking up monster numbers in his high school career, scholarship offers came in slow.

“I was real disappointed because I had been working out my whole career,” Williams said. “Just doing what I was supposed do, trying to do everything right, but it didn’t seem like they were coming.”

The offers finally came, but not from UNC. Army, Harvard, Furman, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Gardner Webb, Elon, Yale, and Navy all wanted the running back.

“He was getting Ivy League schools, but no ACC schools,” said Williams’ dad, Jermaine Williams. “So he was like, ‘Daddy, the first ACC school that calls, I am going to offer. I am not going to wait for Carolina.’”

Javonte had to wait, and during that time, he made a visit to Yale, but turned the Ivy League school down.

“It was really difficult,” Javonte said of the Yale decision. “Because after you graduate, they say you are guaranteed you will have a job. But the football team, I went to one of the games and I didn’t like it.”

Williams’ family supported his decisions all the way.

“I asked him, ‘Do you know what you could do with a Yale degree?’” Jermaine said. “He said, ‘Yes, but I wouldn’t be happy.’”

Javonte’s dream came true the day after he led the Bulldogs to the team’s fourth straight state championship on Dec. 10. During a visit to Tar Heel head coach Larry Fedora’s office, Javonte was offered a scholarship.

Emotions overcame the family.

“My wife started crying, and then it was me” Jermaine said. “So we cried more than he did as far as the emotions. He just started laughing at us as his dreams had come true.”

Javonte said he’s enrolling at Carolina early, hoping to get an headstart on his college experience.

“I am going to be in the weight room early, classroom, and extra semester for free,” Javonte said.

His first day of classes at North Carolina is Jan. 10.

