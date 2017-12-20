Coastal Christian’s Michael Parker named WECT Athlete of the Week

Coastal Christian’s Michael Parker is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior big man averaged 12 points and 9 rebounds in games against New Hanover, North Brunswick and Parrott Academy.

Parker has helped lead the Centurions to a 9-3 record to start the season.



