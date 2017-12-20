Laney's Tamera Young to enter James Madison University's athletics Hall of Fame

Wilmington native Tamera Young is one of six athletes to be honored by James Madison University in January.

JMU is inducting the former Laney basketball standout into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame.

As a senior, Young was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and Associated Press honorable mention All-America in 2007-08 when she led the CAA with 20.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game averages.

A three-time all-CAA selection, Young helped the Dukes to a 93-34 record in her career.

Young was the No. 8 pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft and has split 10 pro seasons between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky.

The induction ceremony will take place Jan. 20 at 11:30 a.m. in JMU's Festival Conference and Student Center.

