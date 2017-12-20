Whiteville City Hall demolition to start this week

Demolition of the old Whiteville City Hall on South Madison Street will start this week. (Source: WECT)

According to City Manager Darren Currie, a crew was supposed to start the demolition Monday, but the city is still waiting for them to start work.

Currie said the crew has 60 days from Monday to tear down the building, according to the contract.

Currie said the new city hall will be built on the same piece of property on South Madison Street, and construction should start by Spring 2018.

City operations are currently taking place in a building on Hill Plaza.

