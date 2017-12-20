Food pantry gives out food for last time this year

Life Saver’s Outreach food pantry in Whiteville passed out bags of food for the last time until the start of the new year Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Life Saver’s Outreach food pantry in Whiteville passed out bags of food for the last time this year Wednesday.

The pantry is closed for two weeks for Christmas, and director Helen Miller Best said people who came in Wednesday received extra canned and dry goods to get them through the end of the year.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing, to help other people and the people here, a lot of them have gone through changes, a lot of them don’t work or whatever but to be able to be a help to somebody else and it’s all about helping," Best said. "We’re just happy that we’re able to do something to just make a small dent if that’s all in an individual’s life or in a person’s life.”

Best said the pantry serves up to 100 people every Wednesday that it's open.

Life Saver’s opened last year to help the community after Hurricane Matthew.

