Wilmington-area businesses listed among the country's best entrepreneurial companies

Two Wilmington-area businesses – MegaCorp Logistics and Untappd – have been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine for “mastering the art and science of growing a business.”

After companies applied for the award, Entrepreneur judged them based on impact, innovation growth, and leadership.

Untappd, which was No. 98 on the list, runs a free app that helps users find nearby craft beers and bars, and where friends are drinking. Created in 2010, Untappd's growth is the result of embracing new ideas and overcoming failures, according to Jory Anderson, a sales manager.

"It's a lot of trial by fire, so it's literally go-go-go,” Anderson said. “We change really rapidly, and we'll start something that could be old news after like 12 hours of work. … You have to understand, we're trying to change an industry here and that doesn't come very easy."

MegaCorp Logistics, which handles logistics for freight transportation, ranked 56th.

