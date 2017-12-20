Man charged in Supply murder: ‘I shot him. I enjoyed it.’

A Supply man accused in a November killing confessed to shooting the man during a police interview, court documents reveal.

Jeffrey Len Carlyle, 56, is charged with murder in the Nov. 3 slaying of Carl Edward Robinson at Robinson’s home in the 2800 block of Paddlewheel Trail in Supply.

Robinson was found by a neighbor just after 8 p.m. on his front porch with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

In an interview with investigators, a neighbor reported seeing a man with a long gun exit a vehicle and walk toward Robinson’s residence, according to an affidavit requesting a search warrant. After several minutes, the neighbor said he heard a single gunshot, then saw the man walk back to his vehicle and drive off.

Investigators then contacted a woman, Robinson’s former girlfriend according to the document, who was listed as his next of kin. When asked if she knew anyone who drove a vehicle matching the description provided by the neighbor, the woman identified Carlyle, also known as “Queenie.”

The woman added when she last saw Carlyle, he had referred to Robinson as a "son of a (expletive),” and accused him of having an affair with his wife – an allegation Robinson denied in a later conversation with the woman, the affidavit states. Robinson also told the woman he had received threatening voicemails from Carlyle around the same time.

Soon after the shooting, investigators located Carlyle’s white Jeep Cherokee at his residence on Secession Drive, located just under two miles from Robinson’s home. They then made contact with Carlyle, who voluntarily agreed to go to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and speak without an attorney present.

During the interview, Carlyle admitted to shooting Robinson.

“Carlyle advised he had been thinking about it for a month or two and his health declining pushed him over the edge to move forward with his plan,” the affidavit states.

He then said he took his double barrel shotgun with a “few loose birdshot,” drove to Robinson’s home, and walked up to his front door. As he checked the door, Robinson opened it.

“Mr. Robinson asked Carlyle ‘what’s up buddy’ and he replied ‘I got something for you,’” the affidavit states. “Mr. Robinson asked ‘what do you have for me’ and Carlyle replied, ‘that’ and shot Mr. Robinson. Carlyle stated, ‘I shot him. I enjoyed it. I damn sure did.’”

Carlyle remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center without bail.

