Warrant: Murder victim owed money to two people charged in his death

Search warrants reveal a man who was shot and killed earlier this month in Longwood owed money to two of the three people who are charged in relation to his death.

Anthony Scott Beers died on Friday, Dec. 8. Authorities responded to a call of shots fired around 6:30 that evening in the area of Carlon Road NW and George Daniels Road NW. Beers was found shot in the head and unresponsive about 10 feet from his vehicle, with his grandmother in the car, according to court filings. He was pronounced dead later.

Eugene Anthwon Powell, 21, and Summer Lynn Gray, 23, were arrested days later, with a third arrest of Malik Hakeem Simmons, 21, taking place a couple days after that. Powell is accused of committing the murder, among other charges, while Gray faces a charge of accessory after the fact and Simmons is accused of aiding and abetting.

According to search warrants filed in Brunswick County, Simmons, known on the streets as "Duey" or "Doughboy," threatened to kill Beers after the victim owed him money for a drug deal. Five days before the shooting, on Dec. 3, Simmons texted "I'm going to get you white boy" to Beers while using a gun emoji, according to the warrant.

Powell, known as "Homi" and "Homicide" on the streets, had a confrontation with Beers on Dec. 3 as well at the Walmart in Shallotte, where Powell threatened to kill him, according to the warrant. He's also accused of texting Beers on that same date with a threat of "Bro ima kill you."

Investigators say they learned Simmons gave Powell a gun and that Powell shot Beers before leaving with Gray from the scene on Dec. 8. Warrants reveal Beers was in communication with Simmons several times on the night he died, including a call six minutes prior to the 911 call of shots fired.

