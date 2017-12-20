Southport police looking for five women suspected of stealing from Walmart

The Southport Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying five women suspected of larceny.

According to a Wednesday afternoon email from Southport police, the women have stolen several items on several occasions from Walmart at 1675 North Howe Street in Southport.

The most recent incident occurred Monday and another one happened on Nov. 27. Televisions were among the items stolen.

Anyone with information on these women should call Sgt. Kevin Long at 910-457-7911.

