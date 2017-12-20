New ambulance lights take aim at distracted driving

Brunswick County's newest ambulance is designed to get drivers' attention at stop signs and lights. When braking, the lights in the top corners on the back of the ambulance will flash, signaling that the vehicle is coming to a stop.

“With the other ambulances, the brake lights are lower. They don’t flash. They don’t distinguish from any of the other lights on the vehicle, especially at night,” said EMS Operations Manager Kevin Mulholland.

Mulholland said Brunswick County EMS reported four accidents in which ambulances were rear-ended last year. He said he hopes the new brake lights will get distracted drivers' attention before they put crews' and patients' safety at risk.

He added that Brunswick County is growing quickly, and that even a minor accident can take a much-needed ambulance off the road. Mulholland said while the lights may be bright to some, he hopes drivers will understand that safety is a priority.

“I think it’s more of an alert," he said. "I don’t think it should distract the driver. It should allow them to pay a little bit more attention to the road and to their surroundings."

He said that ambulances weigh around six tons, and take longer to stop than other vehicles. Mulholland hopes the new lights will provide more of a warning than the old ones, and are part of an effort to upgrade more ambulances.

“With the distracted drivers, they don’t see (the old lights) as much, but this really grabs their attention to make sure that they don’t run into it,” he said.

Mulholland said the county hopes to eventually upgrade all ambulances with the new lights.

