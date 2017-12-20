UNCW basketball team dances its way into El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Before they even set foot on the court, the UNCW Seahawks showed off some of their moves in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday.

After landing in the El Paso International Airport for the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational tournament, UNCW's basketball team was greeted by the Sun Bowl court and soon, everybody was dancing, including first-year head coach C.B. McGrath.

A dance party breaks out in the El Paso airport. pic.twitter.com/QKBHg8ShTe — UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) December 20, 2017

The Seahawks are scheduled to open tourney play against North Dakota State on Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by a Friday night matchup against either UTEP or Howard.

