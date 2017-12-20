'Green' building saves city money, generates high rate of energy

The street sweeper facility on Marsteller Street uses solar power and the average electric bill this year was $40 a month. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington's first "green" building is not only saving the city money, it's producing energy at a rapid rate.

According to an update from the city on Wednesday, the street sweeper facility on Marsteller Street generates enough energy to keep the lights on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lit every night for almost six years.

The electric bill for the 6,100 square foot facility was just $478 this year, or about $40 per month on average.

More than 7,500 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity was generated by the building’s solar panels this year while using less than 2,000 kWh. The electricity not used was fed back into the power grid and saved the city more than $1,200.

In 2009, an old, abandoned city garage was renovated and turned it into the facility that now houses street sweepers used for downtown cleaning. Energy costs for a non-green building of the same size are estimated to be about $12,000 per year, which means the annual electric bill is less than what a non-green building would cost in one month.

The street sweeper facility has several energy-saving features, including solar power and solar heated water that is used to provide heat in the winter. To date, these features have generated about 72,200 kWh of electricity, enough to light more than 14.4 million light bulbs for one hour, charge more than 13.3 million smartphones, or light the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center nightly for almost six years.

