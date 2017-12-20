Six UNCW students awarded international scholarships

UNCW had the most Gilman scholarship recipients of any other NC university. (Source: WECT)

Six students from UNC Wilmington will receive scholarships from the U.S. State Department to help study abroad.

UNCW had more recipients of this year's Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships than any other North Carolina university. The program awards students with a financial need money to take part in international internships.

This year's Gilman recipients their host countries are:

Isabelle Chan, Ecuador, $3,500

Stephanie McMillan, China, $5,000

Mckenzie Cooper, France, $2,500

Jasmine Pierre, United Kingdom, Bermuda, $2,000

Hugo Lugo, Spain, $3,500

Kathryn (Holly) Tucker, Japan, $2,000

