Man faces drug charges after trying to flee from traffic stop

A man who tried to flee after a traffic stop in Wilmington on Tuesday had about a pound of marijuana in his possession, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office says that the Vice-Narcotics Unit had been investigating Anthony Benedict Amodeo, 25, for about a month.

When the sheriff's office performed a traffic stop on Amodeo's vehicle Tuesday on Wrightsville Avenue, Amodeo attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended, Brewer said.

Amodeo allegedly had cocaine and about a pound of marijuana in his possession at the time of the traffic stop.

Amodeo, who was booked under a $500,000 bond, has been charged with:

possession of cocaine

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance

felony possession of marijuana

possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers

Amodeo was arrested on multiple drug-related charges in May in Wrightsville Beach.

