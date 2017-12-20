Man faces drug charges after trying to flee from traffic stop - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man faces drug charges after trying to flee from traffic stop

Anthony Benedict Amodeo (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center) Anthony Benedict Amodeo (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A man who tried to flee after a traffic stop in Wilmington on Tuesday had about a pound of marijuana in his possession, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office says that the Vice-Narcotics Unit had been investigating Anthony Benedict Amodeo, 25, for about a month.

When the sheriff's office performed a traffic stop on Amodeo's vehicle Tuesday on Wrightsville Avenue, Amodeo attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended, Brewer said.

Amodeo allegedly had cocaine and about a pound of marijuana in his possession at the time of the traffic stop.

Amodeo, who was booked under a $500,000 bond, has been charged with:

  • possession of cocaine
  • maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance
  • felony possession of marijuana
  • possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers

Amodeo was arrested on multiple drug-related charges in May in Wrightsville Beach. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly