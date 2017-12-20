Final suspect arrested in federal narcotics operation

Cortney “C-Note” Lemar Phillips, 30, turned himself into authorities Tuesday, according to an official with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. (Source: Raycom Media)

The final suspect in a federal narcotics and money laundering investigation in Columbus County has been taken into custody.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced on Dec. 12 that seven Columbus County residents had been arrested in the operation, and that one additional suspect, Cortney “C-Note” Lemar Phillips, of Loris, SC, was still being sought.

Phillips, 30, turned himself into authorities Tuesday, according to an official with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Outside of a 22-count federal grand jury indictment filed Nov. 29, little information about the coordinated law enforcement operation, which focused on the selling of narcotics near Tabor City, has been released.

The indictment (which can be viewed at the bottom of the story) alleges the majority of the suspects were involved in the distribution of drugs from February of 2014 to November of this year.

It also alleges two of the suspects laundered a combined $60,000 of illegally-obtained money through the purchases of two cars, a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2014 Porsche Panamera, from stores in Whiteville and Pawleys Island, SC, respectively.

The document seeks the forfeiture of $44,321 and a .40 caliber pistol.

