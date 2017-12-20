Four employees accused of stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from Dollar General

Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.

Donna Espinosa, Denise Davis, Kimberly Rhodes and Cheryl Hickman were arrested this week and each charged with larceny by an employee.

According to an incident report, the thefts happened at the store located at 3045 Holden Beach Road and the total value of the stolen items is $27,460.

Arrest warrants state that food, clothing, household items and toys were taken.

Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said the items were taken over the course of several months to a year.

