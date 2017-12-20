City crews installing LED lights in Market St. parking deck

City workers are installing 250 LED lights in the Market Street parking deck. (Source: City of Wilmington)

City workers are installing 250 LED lights in the Market Street parking deck.

Officials say the new lights will "reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs as well as increase the safety of those using the deck."

The $80,000 project is expected to pay for itself in three to five years. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

This is one of several LED light projects in the city this year:

49 LED lights were installed at the Davis Center at Maides Park. Officials say energy use has been reduced by 17 percent on average.

80 LED lights installed at the MLK Center. Officials say this has created $400 in savings per month.

Approximately one-third of the city parks have been converted to LED lighting

There are plans to install new LED lighting in the Second Street parking deck next year.

