CFCC Foundation receives $3,100 from Michael McGowan softball tournament

The Pleasure Island Revitalization Association presented the Cape Fear Community College Foundation with a check for more than $3,100 on Dec. 13.

The donation came from the proceeds of the fifth annual Michael McGowan Co-Ed Softball Tournament held in Carolina Beach in October.

CFCC officials say that the Pleasure Island Revitalization Association has supported the school's culinary arts students since 2013 with the Michel McGowan Endowed Scholarship. To date, the association has donated nearly $30,000.

“When Shelly and Michael McGowan came to Carolina Beach to establish their own restaurant, they brought something very special with them: generosity,” said Carol Montgomery, co-founder of the Michael McGowan Endowed Scholarship. “We wanted to create a lasting tribute to him in such a way that it would benefit others, just as he had done.”

“We are extremely grateful for this contribution and inspired by this outpouring of generosity and determination to make a lasting tribute to beloved Michael McGowan in a way that makes dreams attainable for so many here at CFCC,” said Marty Richards, said executive director of the Cape Fear Community College Foundation. “We are honored by the work of so many volunteers with the Pleasure Island Revitalization Association. The many hours they put into the annual softball tournament results in scholarship dollars for CFCC culinary students.

“The Michael McGowan Scholarship Endowment for culinary students, funded in part by proceeds from the annual softball tournament, provides a permanent source of assistance for students studying the culinary arts.”

