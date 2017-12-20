WPD investigating armed robbery at GameStop

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Gamestop located at 334 South College Road late Tuesday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Gamestop located at 334 South College Road late Tuesday night.

WPD officers responded to the store at approximately 10 p.m. A store clerk told officers that she was beginning to close the store when a man armed with a gun entered the store. He demanded money and locked the clerk in a storage closet.

The suspect fled on foot with two Xbox One Xs, three Nintendo Switches, a Playstation 4 Pro and cash.

WPD officials said the suspect was a black male between 5'5 and 5'8 and approximately 150-170 pounds. He was wearing black shoes, black jeans and a black coat over a grey hoodie. He was wearing gloves and had a bandanna or scarf covering his face.

