Shallotte police trying to identifying suspect in alleged Walmart larceny

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in alleged larceny. (Source: Shallotte Police Department)
SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) -

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in alleged larceny.

According to a Facebook post on the SPD page, the suspect is connected to the larceny of money from the Walmart in Shallotte at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD at 910-754-6008 and ask to speak with Detective Sgt. Holman or Detective McLamb.

