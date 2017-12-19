Wolfpack bounces back from UNCG loss with win over Robert Morris

Torin Dorn had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Robert Morris 81-69 on Tuesday night.

Omer Yurtseven added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Lennard Freeman had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Abdul-Malik Abu finished with 15 points for the Wolfpack (9-3).

They shot 43 percent and built a 48-38 rebounding advantage in bouncing back from a loss to UNC Greensboro three days earlier that snapped a 20-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents.

Matty McConnell had 17 points and four of the Colonials' season-high-tying 10 3-pointers, and Dachon Burke finished with 12 points.

Robert Morris (6-6) led for nearly 30 minutes before the Wolfpack took control down the stretch, holding the Colonials without a field goal for four crucial minutes.

Yurtseven broke a 57-all tie with a hook shot with just over seven minutes remaining, and that started the 12-1 run that gave N.C. State its first double-figure lead. Abu's slam of an alley-oop feed from Braxton Beverly made it 68-58 with 4½ minutes to play.

