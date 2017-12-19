North Brunswick punter signs with North Carolina A&T

Hard work has paid off for North Brunswick football player Mike Rivers.

Rivers signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to play at North Carolina A&T.

The punter chose the Aggies, who won the HBCU national championship last weekend, completing a 12-0 season with a win over Grambling. A&T is the first MEAC team to ever have a perfect season.

Rivers said he always knew that football would help him pay for college.

"I knew right away because in fourth grade, I won my first competition,” said Rivers, who chose A&T over Elon and Coastal Carolina. “So I was like, I am going to put my hard work in and try to get something with this”.

As a senior, Rivers averaged 44 yards per punt for North Brunswick.

