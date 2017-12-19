Surplus property in New Hanover County offered to nonprofits, general public

Beginning early next year, nonprofit organizations will have the chance to purchase surplus items in New Hanover County before they're sold to the general public.

A news release from the county on Tuesday afternoon said the NHC Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at its meeting on Monday declaring certain personal property surplus to the county’s operations. Vehicles, computer equipment and furniture, among other items, are up for sale from Jan. 2-5.

Any nonprofit interested in viewing the property should contact Lena Butler at 910-798-7190 or James Derseraux at 910-798-4320.

The remaining property will be offered for sale Jan. 18-31 using GovDeals, a company which provides online auction services to governmental entities.

See the PDF below for a list of available items.

