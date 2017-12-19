In crisis during the holidays? Help is out there

Tracy Hyde with Integrated Family Services joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about how people can cope during the holidays. (Source: WECT)

The holidays are a happy time for some of us but for others they can be the most difficult time of the year.

Tracy Hyde with Integrated Family Services joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about how people can cope.

She said Integrated Family Services has a mobile crisis team ready to help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call 1-866-437-1821 if you are in crisis and they will send a crisis response team to help.

The team can help anyone in crisis, those who are suicidal or depressed or victims of domestic violence. To learn more, go here.

