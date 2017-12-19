I-140 Wilmington Bypass officially open to traffic

The newest section connects US 74/76 near Leland up to the Highway 17/421 interchange near New Hanover County. (Source: WECT)

After 17 years of planning and construction, the I-140/Wilmington Bypass is officially open.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the road Friday with state senators and representatives in attendance.

NC Department of Transportation officials said at that time the bypass opening was delayed by wet weather that slowed construction.

On Tuesday, the NCDOT Southern Coast Region sent a tweet announcing the road's opening.

The I-140/Wilmington Bypass is now open to traffic. Finishing touches will still have to be made over the next several months, requiring occasional lane closures.#Wilmington pic.twitter.com/ltl8ZhjPVi — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) December 19, 2017

The newest section of road connects US 74/76 near Leland up to the Highway 17/421 interchange near New Hanover County. Occasional lane closures are expected as crews wrap up work on the bypass in the next few months.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.