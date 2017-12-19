Two bears at Tregembo Animal Park headed for wildlife sanctuary

Two bears who were living in a Wilmington roadside zoo are headed for an animal sanctuary in Colorado after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit involving People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to a news release from PETA, the bears, named Ben and Booger, were living in cages at Tregembo Animal Park but are being relocated to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colo.

"The bears' days of languish in tiny cages are over," PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in the release. "PETA is thrilled that they are headed to a spacious sanctuary, where they'll finally be able to roam, swim, dig, and just be bears."

In August, two people filed a lawsuit against Tregembo alleging the zoo's treatment of the animals violated North Carolina's anti-cruelty statute.

Sherry Tregembo said in an email the day the lawsuit was filed that the zoo had been inspected a month prior and that "everything is fine with the bears."

PETA's news release on Tuesday said Ben and Booger were confined to enclosures less than 0.0004 percent of the minimum territory a bear would cover in nature and that both bears showed signs of mental and physical distress from living in the confined space.

