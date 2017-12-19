Rocky Point third grader stuffing stockings for the homeless

Most young children look forward to sitting on Santa's lap to tell Old St. Nick their Christmas wishes, but one Rocky Point girl, 8-year-old Vyvienne Lydon, says she believes it's better to give than receive this holiday season.

"People that don't have homes, they should deserve to have a nice Christmas because a lot of people don't get to have a great Christmas," she said. "This makes me feel good about myself because a lot of people my age and lower, they think about themselves too much and they don't think about stuff like this and it is kind."

With rosy pink cheeks, a face full of freckles, and long red curly locks, Vyvienne has command of her living room, which is a Christmas stocking factory of sorts where she is playing the role of Elf.

For weeks, she has been feverishly stuffing, plucking and packing with the goal of filling 100 stockings for the homeless by Friday.

She calls it Vyvienne's Stockings of Joy, and she raised $1,000 for all the supplies. She says each item holds a special purpose.

"Tissues for their runny noses and ponchos in case it rains, snacks because they need food, socks because it's winter to keep their feet warm, and then some Play-Doh in case they are bored or want to play, or maybe angry and they need to be calm," Vyvienne said.

Her parents, Patrick and Vicky, say their selfless little Santa has been persistent in achieving her goal.

"She was like, 'Oh, I want to do this' and we were like, 'OK,' then she pushed and pushed and said, 'We gotta go. We gotta get money. I gotta get stuff and my stockings.' She just pushed and pushed. She wouldn't let it go," Vicky said.

"She has got a great personality," Patrick said. "It's a great quality to have and we don't want her to ever lose it."

On Friday, Vyvienne plans on handing out her 100 stockings to the homeless at 8 a.m. at the Welcome Center in downtown Wilmington. Click here

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

