Wastewater spill reported in Brunswick County

A wastewater spill in Leland reached Sturgeon Creek on Tuesday and officials are testing the water to determine the impact.

A Tuesday afternoon news release from Brunswick County Public Utilities said approximately 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a 10-inch force main at 8902 Timber Lane. The sewer spill was isolated, wastewater was removed from the surface area and lime was applied to the spot of the spill.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the spill should call Matthew Smith at 910-253-2702.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.