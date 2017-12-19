Wastewater spill reported in Brunswick County

The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer, and crew were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.More >>
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."More >>
