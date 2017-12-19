Brunswick Co. releases latest GenX test results

The most recent available results of water testing in Brunswick County revealed GenX concentrations well below the state's recommended health goal.

According to a Tuesday afternoon news release, samples taken on Nov. 30 revealed levels of 34 parts per trillion in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant’s raw water source, and 30.1 ppt in the finished water source.

Dec. 7 samples showed 33.4 ppt in the plant's raw water, and 32.2 ppt in finished water.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services' established health goal for exposure to GenX in drinking water is 140 parts per trillion.

For more information, including test results for other perflourinated compounds, click here.

