H2GO board members all expected to meet for first time since transferring assets to Belville

A crowd, similar to the one at November's board meeting is expected at Tuesday night's meeting. (Source: WECT)

The H2GO Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer Board is expected to meet as a whole for the first time since November's board meeting when, in a surprise move, the previous board moved to transfer all assets to the Town of Belville.

Tuesday night, new commissioner Rodney McCoy is expected to be sworn in. A chairman is also expected to be elected, and there is a possibility motions will be filed in relation to the construction of a proposed $30 million reverse osmosis plant.

The meeting will be held at Leland Middle School at 6 p.m.

Since that November meeting, emergency meetings have been held, lawsuits have been filed, and people on both sides of the issue have called for the resignations of commissioners.

In the previous few years, the H2GO board has held a 3-2 majority in favor of the RO plant.

In November's municipal election, Bill Beer ousted previous commissioner Carl Antos, shifting the power of the board to 3-2 against construction of the plant.

Two members who still support the RO plant, Ron Jenkins and Rodney McCoy, have not attended any of the emergency meetings but they should be in attendance Tuesday.

Since the Nov. 29 meeting, the Town of Leland considered taking legal action against H2GO and the Town of Belville, and ultimately filed a temporary restraining order to prevent the transfer of assets of H2GO to Belville. A partial H2GO board voted to require all its employees comply with a temporary restraining order that prevents the transfer of the utility’s assets to Belville, or risk being fired.

On Dec. 5, the Town of Belville filed a motion of contempt against H2GO after H2GO called an emergency meeting the town claims was uncalled for and violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.

At a Dec. 13 hearing, a special judge in Brunswick County decided that the Town of Belville will remain in control of the assets of H2GO Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer, but also ruled construction on a $30 million reverse osmosis plant be placed on hold.

Since last month, local officials in both Brunswick and New Hanover counties have weighed in on the actions of previous commissioners and the Town of Belville. New Hanover County Commissioner Woody White even called for the resignation of the commissioners involved in the transfer.

