Third person announces candidacy for Pender Co. sheriff's position

A New Hanover County deputy announced he is running for Pender County sheriff.

Jason Spivey sent a news release announcing his candidacy for the position which will be vacated by Carson Smith when Smith steps down at the end of his fourth term next December. Smith is planning a run for a seat in the NC House of Representatives.

Spivey, who has worked in law enforcement for nine years, said in a news release that if elected, he will lead the Pender sheriff's office "with professionalism, an open mind and humility." Spivey added that New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon supports his decision to run.

Wilmington Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Burton and former NHC Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Joseph Cina have also announced their candidacy for the Pender County position.

