Inside the kitchen of Benny's Big Time with Chef Vivian Howard & 'Benny'

One of two two wood-burning ovens inside the kitchen at Benny's Big Time. (Source: WECT)

Open in Wilmington for a week, it’s the restaurant that has Wilmington buzzing.

Chef Vivian Howard and her husband Ben Knight opened Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria on Greenfield Street in Wilmington to much fanfare.

The couple owns two restaurants in Kinston, which is the basis for the PBS show A Chef’s Life.

“We felt as if we needed to open another restaurant,” Howard said. “We wanted to do it in eastern North Carolina and we wanted to do it somewhere that we wanted to spend more time. Wilmington’s a great town. It’s growing. It’s on the coast. So, it’s a no brainer.”

“We’re excited,” Knight said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve had a wonderful first week. Wilmington’s been very gracious and kind in their welcoming and we’re really excited to be here.”

Howard said the show will film in Wilmington as well.

“We’ve already filmed here a few times,” she said. “Whenever it fits the narrative of the show, we will be here.”

The name of the restaurant is a fun play on the couple’s names and nicknames.

Howard’s father always called her “Big Time” and Benny’s is for Ben.

The restaurant’s menu is Italian-American. The kitchen features two wood-burning ovens and 14-inch Neapolitan style pies are the backbone of the menu.

