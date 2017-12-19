Man arrested in alleged gas station robbery

Authorities have charged a man in an alleged armed robbery of a gas station.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Antonio Terrell Myers, 31, had been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Circle K gas station, located at 3053 Castle Hayne Road, at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we believe that additional charges for related armed robberies are forthcoming,” officials said in a news release.

Myers allegedly entered the gas station with the sleeve of a blue hoodie over his hand implying he had a gun. He then reportedly demanded cash and left on foot towards Oakley Road.

According to jail records, Myers was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.