BCSO: K9 deputy shoots dog that attacked his canine partner

A K9 deputy shot and wounded a dog that had attacked a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office canine Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to Emily Flax with the sheriff's office. a deputy was attempting to serve a warrant for failure to appear in a Robeson County court at 2960 Shell Point Road in Shallotte at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The suspect, Jamil Correa, 32, fled from the officer on foot, and a BCSO K9 unit arrived on the scene to assist in the chase.

Officials said that the as the K9 officer and his canine tracked Correa through the yard of the residence. a dog that was chained in the yard broke loose and began to attack the BCSO dog.

The K9 deputy reportedly instructed another individual at the residence to take control of the attacking dog but the person refused. The K9 deputy then drew his weapon and fired one shot and wounded the dog.

The dog's owner signed over custody of the injured animal to BCSO Animal Protective Services. The dog later was euthanized due to its injuries.

Correa later was apprehended and has been charged with resisting a public officer.

Flax said the BCSO canine was not injured.

The BCSO's Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident but officials say that, based on preliminary findings, the K9 officer's actions have been determined to be justified.

