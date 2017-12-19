Boat show organizers donate scholarship funds to CFCC

The organizers of the Southport Wooden Boat Show recently gave the Cape Fear Community College Foundation a $3,000 donation to fund an annual scholarship for student's in CFCC's wooden boat building program. (Source: CFCC)

The boat show, which is held each September at Southport’s historic Old Yacht Basin, showcases a variety of traditional wooden boat constructions.

"We are delighted and very grateful for the continued support of Southport Wooden Boat Show,” said Wendy Littlefield, CFCC Foundation Director of Annual Giving. “Their generous gift will make an impact on many students who want to further their education and professional growth.”

