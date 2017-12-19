New Hanover County Schools update redistricting timeline for middle, high school students

Officials with New Hanover County Schools decided to postpone middle school redistricting until the 2019-2020 school year, and to wait until January to decide when to enact high school redistricting plans. (SOURCE: WECT)

Officials with New Hanover County Schools decided to postpone middle school redistricting until the 2019-2020 school year, and to wait until January to decide when to enact high school redistricting plans, which could occur either in the 2018-2019 or the 2019-2020 school year.

Redistricting means education officials will re-draw the invisible lines around neighborhoods that decide which schools the kids who live in them will attend.

Pushing the redistricting of middle schools back from the original schedule of 2018-2019 to 2019-2020 will reduce the chance of having to invest in mobile classroom units while renovations occur at Roland-Grise Middle School and Myrtle Grove Middle School, according to Eddie Anderson, assistant superintendent for operations and planning.

Mobile classroom units cost about $40,000 each, including utilities and installation.

“Obviously, we’re experiencing overcrowding in our high schools and middle schools,” Anderson said.

In October, the school board decided that redistricting for middle and high school students would take effect next school year, 2018-2019. The decision Tuesday night to update that timeline will allow more time for public input, according to Anderson.

Uneven population growth in Wilmington is a driving force behind school overcrowding, Anderson said.

Even though students might face challenges adjusting to a new school, Lisa Estep, a parent and school board member, said redistricting is necessary to cut down on class sizes.

"Going through it as a parent, it's tough, thinking about having your child start at one school, be with friends, and then move to an entirely new situation," Estep said. "At the same time, it's also difficult when you're in a classroom and you don't even have a seat, which has happened to my students, my children."

"We have students that are in every space imaginable trying to accommodate them where they are," Anderson said of school overcrowding. "And I know it's not the most popular thing, but it's kind of a necessary evil sometimes with all the growth we have in Wilmington right now."

The new school assignment maps are still being developed with the help of principals and senior staff.

In January, the maps updated with redistricting will be presented to the board and then posted online for parents to view.

The last time students faced redistricting in middle schools was when Holly Shelter Middle School opened in 2010.

High school students haven’t undergone redistricting since Eugene Ashley High School opened its doors in 2001.

