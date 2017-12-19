New Hanover County Schools consider redistricting timeline for middle and high school students

Officials with New Hanover County Schools are meeting to decide which year school redistricting plans will take effect for thousands of students. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officials with New Hanover County Schools are meeting Tuesday to discuss whether redistricting plans will take effect 2018-2019 or 2019-2020, impacting thousands of middle and high school students.

“Obviously we’re experiencing overcrowding in our high schools and middle schools,” said Eddie Anderson, Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Planning.

Previously in October, the school board decided that redistricting for middle and high school students would take effect next school year, 2018-2019.

“We’re recommending that the redistricting year be pushed back one school year to 2019-2020," said Anderson. “The revised timeline gives parents time to plan and gives the school board more time for input.”

Redistricting means education officials will re-draw the invisible lines around neighborhoods that decide which schools the kids that live there will attend.

Uneven population growth in Wilmington is a driving force behind school overcrowding, according to Anderson.

The new school assignment maps are still being developed with the help of principals and senior staff.

In January, the maps updated with redistricting will be presented to the board and then posted online for parents to view.

“Our goal is to even out the population throughout the county and amongst our schools a little better,” said Anderson. “When schools are overcrowded, we are often looking at having to use non-traditional space as classrooms.”

The last time students faced redistricting in middle schools was when Holly Shelter Middle School opened in 2010.

High school students haven’t undergone redistricting since Eugene Ashley High School opened its doors in 2001.

WECT's Ben Smart will attend the meeting at 4 p.m. and provide live updates with details on WECT News.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.